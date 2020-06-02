'I was shocked’: Gamecocks’ Martin reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, South Carolina men’s head basketball coach Frank Martin revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in May.
The Gamecocks head coach said he took the test on May 8 and received the results two days later as he prepared for knee replacement surgery.
“I was shocked; I didn’t have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home,” Martin said in a message posted on the University of South Carolina athletics website. “I’m thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized.”
Martin said his family tested negative for the virus and he also received a negative result for the virus from his follow-up test. While the experience was one that took him by surprise, his concern now is to make sure the community understands how serious this pandemic is.
“We have a responsibility to protect, help, and care for each other,” Martin said. “Let's continue to educate ourselves about this virus, and follow the advice of medical professionals and do what we can to prevent the spread. Please reach out to your families and your friends who may be self-isolating, particularly the elderly, so they have someone to talk to and someone to listen. Let's take care of each other and let's keep those who are suffering from this disease and those nurses, doctors and first responders who are fighting for us in our prayers.”
Martin went on to thank the medical professionals who are fighting the virus every day. He also thanked President Bob Caslen, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and other members of UofSC’s leadership for their efforts as the university prepares to reopen for the fall semester.
