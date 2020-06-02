'I am just so over it’: Rosewood residents dealing with flooding yet again

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - People who live in the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee are seeing a familiar sight this week - flooding.
After every hurricane and major storm in recent memory, roads and homes in Rosewood have flooded. That is the case yet again, as the water levels in the Intracoastal Waterway continue to rise.
The levels are expected to rise by around one foot later this week.
Flooding has become an issue residents are getting tired of.
“I am just so over it," Mark Moore said. "It’s just so unreal to be going through this yet again.”
Hurricane season just started Monday, which is a reason Moore is not optimistic about the future of this hurricane season.
“I have a feeling there will be another flood coming right behind this one,” he said.
Moore has repeatedly made repairs to his home after floods, and the process seems to never end.
“As soon as you get something paid for, boom, you’re out spending more money than you don’t have to start with to deal with this," he said.
The water hasn’t reached Terri Straka’s house as of Tuesday, but she’s dealt with flooding too many times to count, and it’s caused her to almost constantly worry about the flooding issues.
“You don’t know what to do,” Straka said. “Even just daily functioning. You can’t get anything accomplished. You need to work, you need to take care of your family, and you can’t.”
Straka has gotten to the point where she worries even if it simply rains.
Many suggest moving to Rosewood residents, but several of those resident said it’s not that easy.
A lot of them can’t afford to move, and they all said selling their homes is extremely difficult since they’re so prone to flooding.
Residents also said even if someone were to buy their home, it wouldn’t be for nearly as much as they would need.
