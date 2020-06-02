Horry County Schools student meal pick-up, delivery ends Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced on Tuesday that the student meal pick-up and delivery services will end on Thursday.
The program was implemented when schools were closed due to the coronavirus, and it provided a way for students to still receive meals.
The pick-up and delivery program will be replaced by the Summer Food Program which begins June 9 and lasts until July 30.
HCS will offer no cost breakfast and lunch children 18 years old and young, and special needs children up to 21 years old.
Families will be able to pick-up the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Tuesday pick-up will consist of two breakfasts and two lunches. The Thursday meal pick-up will have three breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals can be picked up without the child being present, but the school district will require some information, such as the parent/guardian name and the children’s name.
