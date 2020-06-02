Horry County Schools student meal pick-up, delivery ends Thursday

Horry County Schools student meal pick-up, delivery ends Thursday
(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | June 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 4:55 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced on Tuesday that the student meal pick-up and delivery services will end on Thursday.

The program was implemented when schools were closed due to the coronavirus, and it provided a way for students to still receive meals.

The pick-up and delivery program will be replaced by the Summer Food Program which begins June 9 and lasts until July 30.

RELATED LINK | Summer Food Program/Meal Pick-Up Locations

HCS will offer no cost breakfast and lunch children 18 years old and young, and special needs children up to 21 years old.

Families will be able to pick-up the meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Tuesday pick-up will consist of two breakfasts and two lunches. The Thursday meal pick-up will have three breakfasts and three lunches.

Meals can be picked up without the child being present, but the school district will require some information, such as the parent/guardian name and the children’s name.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.