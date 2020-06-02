Horry County Council to talk accommodations taxes, beach renourishment at first in-person meeting in months

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Accommodation taxes are just one of several topics on the agenda for the Horry County Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting will happen at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center and the public is welcome. This is the first time the county council will meet in person in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said social distancing measures are in place. He added that members will be spaced apart and protector shields set up between council.
During the meeting, accommodation taxes for the 2021 fiscal year is on the agenda for discussion.
In particular, the designation of funds from a restricted 5% of 30% fund from accommodation taxes to go toward the Horry County Welcome Back Committee for promotions and web designs.
According to the council, just over $76,000 from that 5% can be used for web design and promotional costs for the committee.
“It’ll give us extra money to promote the county itself, you know, as a visitors destination rather than just being North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Surfside, whatever because there is a lot of unincorporated beach in Horry County and a lot of tourism destinations in Horry County that are not a part of municipalities. So we felt like it was necessary to let people know that we were back in business again," Vaught said.
Vaught compared the pandemic to hurricane season, saying you have to put out a lot of information to let the public know the county is open and working again.
Council will also talk about the authorizing and approving of accommodation tax funding for the 2021 fiscal year, including deciding what to do with just over $3 million in funding.
Another item on the agenda is beach renourishment. The council said funding from the state accommodation revenue not spent before June 30 will be used for beach renourishment.
Vaught said this fund is depleted because of past hurricanes, so now is the time to build it back up.
Another resolution from the accommodation tax is for several groups who have postponed events because of COVID-19. They’re looking at not having to give that money back to the council and rolling it forward to the next year.
Vaught said the biggest message for the public is to know Horry County is back.
“They need to know that business is going to carry on," he said. "We found ways using our reserved funds and that kind of thing and moving money that was not needed this year into next year trying to balance things so that people will visit us as well as locals who come here and use our facilities are going to know that Horry County is back in business and we are taking care of things.”
Vaught was asked if he thinks council plans to discuss anything regarding recent demonstrations stemming from the death of George Floyd that have been seen in municipalities. He said at this point there’s no reason to discuss it because their emergency operations team already has a plan in place.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.