Georgetown County deputies ask for help finding wanted robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a 21-year-old robbery suspect.
Investigators said Malick Davis is a suspect in a robbery that took place on April 9 on Old Pee Dee Road.
The victim told deputies that Davis and a second person threatened him with a gun and stole his money, cellphone, jewelry, shirt and shoes.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Lee Wilson at 843-436-6039.
