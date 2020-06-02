FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity return, summer weather pattern kicks in

By Andrew Dockery | June 2, 2020 at 3:40 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 3:40 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer heat and humidity will work back into the forecast over the next 48 hours as high pressure begins to build.

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for one more day
Highs today will be warmer than yesterday but still not miserable. The moisture is the air today is tolerable with humidity slowly creeping back into the forecast. Look for temperatures in the low-mid 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Enjoy today because by Wednesday, the humidity will be back in full force as those temperatures begin to climb.

Highs will climb as we head into the end of the week
Highs for the middle and end of the week will reach the low-mid 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. Heat index values will range from the middle and upper 90s by the end of the week as the humidity increases with this summer-like forecast.

The next chance of rain arrives Friday with scattered showers and storms.
That increasing humidity will also give way to a few pop up showers and storms starting on Friday. A quick-hitting disturbance will provide enough lift for any shower or storm that wants to form Friday, especially along the beaches. The rain chances Friday will be at the highest all week at 40%.

Highs will be warm with higher humidity and a few showers/storms.
If you have weekend plans, prepare for a warm and humid one. Afternoon showers and storms will be more likely on Saturday rather than Sunday with rain chances slightly higher during the afternoon hours.

