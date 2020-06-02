FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An early summer weather pattern will keep warm and increasingly humid weather in place with a few showers and storms by the end of the week.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s inland and to near 70 across the beach.
Thursday will see temperatures climb very quickly with afternoon readings hitting the upper 80s across most of the Pee Dee and into the lower and middle 80s along the Grand Strand with mostly sunny skies.
The end of the week will the summer weather pattern continue as temperatures climb well into the 80s to near 90. In addition, humidity values will be on the rise by Friday and through the weekend.
The increasing humidity will also give rise to a few pop up showers and storms starting on Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks to see more heat, humidity and a few afternoon and evening storms both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.