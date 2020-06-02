DHEC announces 1 new COVID-19 death, patient was from Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update Tuesday on coronavirus cases in the state.
The agency reports one additional death from the coronavirus, and it was an elderly patient from Horry County. It brings the total number of deaths to 501.
DHEC is also reporting 285 new cases in the state. Since the agency started tracking the virus, there have been 12,415 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Charleston (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (9), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (6), Georgetown (2), Greenville (65), Greenwood (2), Horry (18), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (27), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (20), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (8), Pickens (9), Richland (12), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (9), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (7)
