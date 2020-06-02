CCU football players allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University athletics is activating Phase I of its plan to get athletes back on the field.
The university announced it will begin the re-entry plan on June 8.
Phase I will allow football student-athletes to use on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities for voluntary workouts.
The students will only have access to those designated areas and will not be living in the residence halls.
They will also be monitored closing by the strength and conditioning staff and athletic training staff that has been designated as critical throughout the coronavirus closure.
“As we adhere strictly to all re-entry phasing and protocols, I am encouraged about this first step and optimistic about the eventual start of our fall sports seasons” stated Director of Athletics Matt Hogue. “Our team of physicians, athletic trainers, and strength and conditioning professionals have worked diligently to comprise a plan in accordance with public health protocols and contingencies with guidance from our state authorities, the NCAA, Sun Belt Conference, and our University’s reopening committee.”
The following guidelines will be implemented during Phase I:
- Student-athletes and staff will be tested prior to the start of the voluntary workout period on June 8.
- Temperature and daily symptom checks will be administered to student-athletes and staff upon arrival at the facility each day.
- Activities will occur in managed small groups of student-athletes to achieve social distancing.
- Student-athlete groupings will remain consistent throughout Phase I.
- All equipment and facilities will be thoroughly sanitized after each group use.
- Student-athletes will not be permitted to share towels or water bottles.
- Masks will be required for student-athletes and staff at predetermined times and locations during the workout sessions.
- Locker room facilities will not be available for any student-athletes or staff members.
