CCU football players allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8

“As we adhere strictly to all re-entry phasing and protocols, I am encouraged about this first step and optimistic about the eventual start of our fall sports seasons” stated Director of Athletics Matt Hogue. “Our team of physicians, athletic trainers, and strength and conditioning professionals have worked diligently to comprise a plan in accordance with public health protocols and contingencies with guidance from our state authorities, the NCAA, Sun Belt Conference, and our University’s reopening committee.”