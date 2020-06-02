‘Barber Shop Talk’ event in Lake City aims to discuss policing from perspective of African Americans

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City officials are hosting a ‘Barber Shop Talk’ community event to discuss policing from the perspective of African American men.
“Barbershops played a vital role in the cultural and economical development of African American communities. It was a space where African American men interacted with each other, regardless of age, class, education, occupation, etc,” a post on the Lake City Facebook page states.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Lake City Senior Center on N. Acline Avenue.
Officials said there will be proper social distancing, but attendees are asked to wear face masks.
