Agents seize over $50,000 in meth pills during arrest in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop in Pawleys Island led to the seizure of over $50,000 dollars in drugs.
Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle Monday night along Oceans Highway that was being driven by 29-year-old Delano McDowell Jr. when they smelled and saw marijuana in the car.
The agents then searched McDowell’s vehicle and found 659 grams of meth that were pressed into 2,100 pills that were packaged for sale. They said they also found 50 grams of marijuana that were packaged for sale.
Agents said the pills have a street value of over $50,000.
McDowell was arrested and charged with trafficking meth in excess of 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
