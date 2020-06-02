Activists, local leaders call for protests to remain peaceful along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the city of Myrtle Beach prepares for another possible peaceful protest Sunday, some residents are expressing concerns about the demonstrations resulting in violence, because of riots that have taken place in other states.
Community activists and local leaders are weighing in on the issue, stating peaceful demonstrations, riots and looting are not the same.
“Protesters are protesting, looters are looting and those who want to incite riots are inciting riots,” said Shakedra Jenerette, founder of the mentor organization and community activist group “I Am Enough.”"[The rioters and looters], those are the ones invading peaceful protestors."
Jenerette said protesting has a purpose, to bring about change, particularly for the black community.
“Protesting began as our way to say we are human and want the same things you want,” Jenerette said. "To bring attention to other folks about what we’re going through. If people would just listen, it’s not that we’re saying ‘Woe is me.’ We’re saying, 'Enough is enough.”
Myrtle Beach City Councilmember Michael Chestnut is chairman of the Decan Board for Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He said some peaceful protests organized by right and honest people get overshadowed by those with no true intention of protesting.
“The purpose of protesting is to show the wrong that has been done to somebody,” Chestnut said. "All it takes is one bad apple in the group. When you have an open event, and anybody can come, there’s no way to control that sometimes.”
Lazette Williams is a retired police officer who’s worked during riots that took place in the D.C. area. She said the possibility of violence happening during any demonstration gives her some pause about protesting.
“In this current day, I’m not real sure I would be comfortable out in large crowds,” Williams said. "I never know which ways things are going to go. And the rioting and the looting, that’s a whole different animal. The rioters may be angry about what happened but they’re taking it into a different level that’s not what we’re [trying] to do, which is harming others. That’s not a direction we want to go into for positive change.”
