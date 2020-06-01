'They were heard’: Mayor pleased with how peaceful protests were in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was happy with how Sunday’s protest over the death of George Floyd turned out when compared to other cities.
“They were heard,” Bethune said of the demonstrators.
Dozens gathered in front of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Sunday afternoon to make their voices heard. Eventually, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and other officers marched with the demonstrators down to Plyler Park.
“The people that were in Myrtle Beach yesterday did it the right way,” Bethune said Monday. “They did it peacefully, they did it respectfully, for the most part.”
Almost two dozen protesters were arrested throughout the protest.
A citywide curfew was enacted at 6 p.m. Sunday. There were no instances of violence or vandalism that had plagued other cities like Columbia and Charleston.
“This is an example that should be used for other cities,” Bethune said.
Patrick Lloyd will have more on the city’s response to the protests starting today at 4 on WMBF News.
