SLED: Former Florence County deputy arrested for allegedly stealing prescription drugs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Florence County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office, authorities said.
According to a press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, 32-year-old Christopher Todd Ard is accused of stealing another person’s prescription drugs while acting in his official capacity.
Ard was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and released three hours later on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond, jail records show.
