Shots fired, two arrested following argument with Confederate group at BLM protest in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people arrested after shots were fired following an argument between Black Lives Matter protesters and a Confederate group in Salisbury on Sunday have been charged.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. as approximately three dozen protesters were gathered at the corner of Church Street and W. Innes Street near the Fame confederate statue. They held signs and chanted, cheered supporters who drove by and exchanged obscenities with others.
WBTV was there when several protesters got in a very loud face-to-face argument with members of a Confederate heritage group. It appeared one of those men fired a gun into the air.
Several shots could be heard as protesters scrambled.
Police very quickly apprehended a man identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey Allan Long and placed him in a patrol car as protesters screamed “Lock him up!”
Long was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed pistol/gun, and one count of city-county ordinance. He was released on a $2,000 bond.
Police later said they had also arrested 34-year-old Brandon M. Walker, who they identified as a black male. Miller, of Salisbury, was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Officers say three handguns were recovered at the scene.
There was a very heavy police response after the arrests and the area was closed as the protesters began walking towards the square.
No injuries were reported.
The arrests come one day after a peaceful mobile protest held Saturday afternoon in downtown Salisbury turned a bit more tense as darkness fell.
Approximately three dozen protesters took up places on the four corners of the square Saturday, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” and “I Can’t Breathe,” among other things. Many in the group held signs and shouted as cars drove by, many in support of the protesters.
By 10:50 p.m. Saturday it appeared that the protesters had left the area. There were no reports of injuries or property damage following that protest.
The protests come after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Chauvin is accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.
