Shots fired, two arrested following argument with Confederate group at BLM protest in Salisbury

The protests come after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Chauvin is accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.