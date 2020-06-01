Senior Spotlight: NMBHS student body president hopes to return to community to make ‘positive difference’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach High School senior said she grew up being a NMBHS chief.
Emphasis Crawford was student body president and very involved during her time in high school.
“I was running through the halls as a little girl, my momma was a teacher there and now she is the assistant principal. I really did grow up at the high school. It’s amazing to be a chief and also being student body president is like being a part of a big family, and with my mother working there, I am really connected to the school and everyone there," Crawford said.
She stayed busy and enjoyed playing a big role in her student body.
“I’m in student council, I’m the student body president, I’m in National Honor Society, I’m in Beta Club, National Social Studies Honor Society and in Alpha Theta," Crawford said.
A standout moment for Crawford was spearheading the first ever ‘chief week,’ which allowed students to express kindness and diversity throughout the school.
Her future goal is to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia for business management. After getting her degree, shes want to come back to community and make a "positive difference.”
This senior year was never expected. Crawford said she missed out on a lot of events seniors look forward to in high school.
“I just miss my friends for the most part and my teachers. Yeah, I had great relationships with my teachers and it’s really though not seeing them," Crawford said. “Take this time now sophomores and juniors to do your work. Every grade counts, even the little elective classes counts."
The North Myrtle Beach High School graduation is June 2 at 9 a.m. and Crawford said she chose the option to participate in the group ceremony with her classmates with a limit of two guests.
