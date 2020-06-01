SCEMD releases hurricane guide for 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released its 2020 hurricane guide on the official start of hurricane season.
The season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30, has an added hardship of coming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the SCEMD, “the imminent danger of a hurricane is a greater, immediate threat to your personal safety than COVID-19.”
“Your first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential hurricane if an evacuation is issued for your area,” the guide states.
The full hurricane guide can be read below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.