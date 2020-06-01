‘Our nation is hurting’: CCU president unveils diversity inclusion plans in wake of George Floyd’s death

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s president addressed the growing outrage and pain as the death of a black man in police custody has sparked violent protests across the nation.
President David DeCenzo released a statement to students, faculty and staff, and stated he is heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and said he will never fully understand what many are going through during this time.
“It infuriates me to know that so many of our faculty, staff and students fear for their lives based on their race,” DeCenzo said. “My commitment to this University remains to create a space where individuals of all identities are welcome.”
He said that after the 2016 Strategic Plan, he was committed to developing the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) on campus.
“In the face of what we are seeing today, and have seen for many years, the need for this area is now magnified. ODI serves to help lead our community in the important work of addressing racial inequalities and all other disparities to create an environment that is inclusive and equitable,” DeCenzo stated.
He added that the work in the ODI must continue.
DeCenzo said that local law enforcement has been in contact with the university to work on a project together. They will work to create a joint message that will communicate the commitment to preserve human life and public safety.
DeCenzo also announced two events to address the hurt and pain of racial inequality.
For those who are hurting and want to connect with others, they are invited to take part in a virtual Community Meeting (registration with CCU email is required) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The ODI and CeTEAL are also holding a virtual Anti-Racism Reading Group at noon on Friday, June 12.
“The truth is – our nation is hurting, and substantial work must be done before any true healing can begin,” DeCenzo said.
