Myrtle Beach leaders preparing for possible protest next Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said city leaders are preparing for a possible protest within the city on June 7.
“We did hear about a potential protest next Sunday,” Bethune said. “The organizer says it will be peaceful, but we will be prepared as we were yesterday.”
Bethune said she believes the protest will happen at The Market Common.
On May 31, demonstrators gathered in front of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Bethune said Monday she was pleased with how peaceful it was.
