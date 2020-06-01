Myrtle Beach, Florence hosting COVID-19 mobile testing sites Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in conjunction with local providers, will have COVID-19 mobile testing sites in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Monday.
In Horry County, a mobile clinic will be held at Tidelands Health at The Market Common, located at 2200 Crow Lane in Myrtle Beach.
The clinic will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 1.
In Florence County, the clinic will be held at Iola Jones Park, located at 800 Oakland Ave., in Florence. The provider is the Medical University of South Carolina.
This Pee Dee clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On June 2, a COVID-19 mobile clinic will be held at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School, located at 2131 S. Pamplico Hwy., in Pamplico, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is being provided by McLeod Health.
All listed DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free.
