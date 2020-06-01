McMaster to deliver commencement address at West Florence High graduation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver the commencement address at West Florence High School’s graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on June 1 at the Florence Center, located at 3300 W. Radio Drive.
It was originally set to take place on May 29, but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
