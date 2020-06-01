'It feels so nice to be out and about’: Families excited to be back out at Myrtle Beach playgrounds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach playgrounds are back open, and as happy as the kids were about that, no one was happier than their parents.
“You guys have been a little stir-crazy lately," said Justin Turner, who frequently takes his family to Savannah’s Playground.
The Turner family hasn’t been able to go out to the playground for several months due to the coronavirus closures, and filling the time was getting more and more difficult.
RELATED STORY | More Myrtle Beach parks, facilities reopen June 1
“We went and got a pool to kind of buy us some time, but that’s getting a little old," said Turner. "We need the playgrounds again.”
June 1 granted that wish for the Turners as the city of Myrtle Beach reopened playgrounds and pavilions at its parks.
Braxton and Kylee Turner were two of a few dozen kids that got to blow off some steam on the first day of the playgrounds reopening.
“We get to go on this zip line," said Colin Cox, who likes to play at Savannah’s Playground.
In addition to the playgrounds, Myrtle Beach reopened places like the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Ashley Booth Field. That being said, the city is still encouraging social distancing on all of its equipment.
“It feels nice to be out and about," said Madison Kern, who brought her daughter, Isla, to Savannah’s Playground. "It feels weird, not going to lie, just because it’s been so long, but I’m grateful, we both are.”
While playgrounds have reopened, the city is still waiting to open some other recreational places.
The city announced it will be opening up its recreation centers in two weeks, but there still isn’t any official date yet on places like basketball courts.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.