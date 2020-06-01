Hurricane Season has officially arrived

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday marks the official start of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
As the season begins, local, state, and national leaders are preparing with one major difference in mind: a global pandemic.
With hurricane season kicking off, it’s extremely important to update and check your hurricane kit for basics and essentials, like water or medication, and know your zone.
Some of the basics for your kits should include the following:
- Water. One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food. At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place or provide temporary repairs.
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
It’s also important to know your zone. Evacuation areas for ZONE A include:
- All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with U.S. 17
- All areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood-prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Evacuation areas for ZONE B include:
- Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive
- All areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River
- All areas east of U.S. 17 Bypass to U.S. 17
- All areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood-prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Evacuation areas for ZONE C include:
- Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544
- South of Brown's Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814
- All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90
- All areas east of Highway 90 to US 17 to the northern county line
Also includes all flood-prone areas along Waccamaw River and Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a written statement, “COVID has added to how the city is preparing for this hurricane season. We are planning for changes in our shelters due to social distancing."
Bethune said the changes to the shelters will depend on the virus itself in the event of the storm.
WMBF News also spoke with the director of the National Hurricane Center about working with local emergency management officials with COVID-19 and hurricane season.
“So we are really trying to make sure that we look at our schedule internally here at the center because we want to make sure we can free up people to have the early conversation briefings, really have conversations that are more detailed earlier and really try to target those threats and impacts, help out the emergency managers anyway that we can so that’s the way we’re looking at it," Ken Graham said.
Graham stressed the importance of listening to the guidance of local officials.
“Stay tuned, pay attention to those local officials they are looking at those plans. There may be some tweaks. There may not be some tweaks depending on the area, depending on where you live, but either way we are going to be ready,” Graham said.
