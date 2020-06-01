High school student planning peaceful protest in Pawleys Island; sheriff plans to participate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 10th-grade student at Waccamaw High School has planned a peaceful protest in the Pawleys Island community Monday night, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the protest is set to start at 5 p.m.
The organizer said the route of the protest will go south from the Pawleys Island Dollar General on the bike path adjacent to U.S. Highway 17 so as to not interrupt traffic.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and members of the GCSO are planning to participate in the march, the release stated.
The Pawleys Island protest comes a day after demonstrators gathered in Myrtle Beach on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
