FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River climbing, rising water on the Waterway

High water levels from the Waccamaw River and Pee Dee River are also leading to increasing water levels on the Intracoastal Waterway near Socastee. Floodwaters from these two rivers meet the Intracoastal Waterway in southern Horry County. The high water from the rivers, restricts the flow of water in the Waterway. As a result, water levels gradually rise. The level on the waterway is likely to rise another foot by the end of the week and minor flooding may develop in low-lying and flood-prone areas near the Waterway from Socastee through Bucksport.