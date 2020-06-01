FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River climbing, rising water on the Waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent heavy rainfall over the last two weeks continues to cause flooding on area river.
A Flood Warning continues for The Waccamaw At Conway.
At 9:15 AM Monday the stage was 12.07 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
The river will continue rising to near 13.0 feet by Friday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
At 13.0 feet, flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep will surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will occur near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.
High water levels from the Waccamaw River and Pee Dee River are also leading to increasing water levels on the Intracoastal Waterway near Socastee. Floodwaters from these two rivers meet the Intracoastal Waterway in southern Horry County. The high water from the rivers, restricts the flow of water in the Waterway. As a result, water levels gradually rise. The level on the waterway is likely to rise another foot by the end of the week and minor flooding may develop in low-lying and flood-prone areas near the Waterway from Socastee through Bucksport.
