FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 3 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The third system of the hurricane season has been named in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
According to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 91.2 West.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. This motion at a slower forward speed is expected tonight. The depression is forecast to turn west-southwestward or southward at a slower forward speed on Tuesday, and meander over the southern Bay of Campeche through late Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche Tuesday night through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday.
If Tropical Depression 3 becomes a tropical storm before June 5th, it would be the earliest 3rd named storm on record in the Atlantic Ocean.
