FIRST ALERT: Summer pattern settles in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing heat and humidity will settle in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s at the beach and into the middle 60s well inland.
Wednesday will see temperatures climb very quickly with afternoon readings hitting 90 across most of the Pee Dee and into the middle 80s along the Grand Strand with mostly sunny skies.
The end of the week will the summer weather pattern continue as temperatures climb well into the 80s to near 90. In addition, humidity values will be on the rise by Thursday and through the weekend.
The increasing humidity will also give rise to a few pop up showers and storms starting on Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks to see more heat, humidity and a few afternoon and evening storms both Saturday and Sunday.
