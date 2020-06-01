FIRST ALERT: Latest water levels on rivers and waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent heavy rainfall over the last two weeks continues to cause flooding on area rivers.
The Waccamaw River and the Intracoastal Waterway continue to see water slowly climbing while other rivers are starting to drop. Fourteen boat ramps are now closed across Horry County.
WACCAMAW RIVER SLOWLY RISING
A Flood Warning continues for The Waccamaw At Conway.
The latest stage was 12.56 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 13.2 feet by early Saturday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. At 13.0 feet, flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. Water levels one foot deep will surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area. Flood waters will also surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities. Flooding will occur near a few homes on Oak Street as well as at Punch Bowl and Pitch Landing.
High water levels from the Waccamaw River and Pee Dee River are also leading to increasing water levels on the Intracoastal Waterway near Socastee. Floodwaters from these two rivers meet the Intracoastal Waterway in southern Horry County. The high water from the rivers, restricts the flow of water in the Waterway. As a result, water levels gradually rise. The level on the waterway is likely to rise another foot by the end of the week and minor flooding will continue in low-lying and flood-prone areas near the Waterway from Socastee through Bucksport.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER SLOWLY RISING
The latest stage on the Little Pee Dee River was 10.76 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 10.9 feet by early tomorrow afternoon then begin falling. At 11.0 feet, flood waters will continue to rise in the Fork Retch community located near Nichols. Flood waters will begin to affect some homes at Fork Retch. Swampland flooding will increase.
BLACK CREEK SLOWLY FALLING
The latest stage on the Black Creek was 14.34 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to a stage of 13.8 feet by tomorrow morning.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER SLOWLY FALLING
The current stage on the Great Pee Dee River was was 27.09 feet. The river will begin to slowly fall starting tonight. At 28.0 feet there will be extensive flooding of timber land and farm land along the river. Access roads may be damaged by the flood waters and operations at industrial plants along the river will be affected.
LUMBER RIVER SLOWLY FALLING
Flood stage on the Lumber River is 13.0 feet. The river is forecast to have a maximum value of 15.4 this evening and then start to slowly fall. At 15 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area, and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.