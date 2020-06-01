FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity gradually return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant weather will gradually give rise in increasing heat and humidity by the middle and end of the week.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures as readings drop into the lower 60s at the beach and into the upper 50s well inland.
Tuesday will see another round of sunny skies and lower humidity with afternoon temperatures climbing to 80 on the Grand Strand and into the lower to middle 80s across the Pee Dee.
The middle and end of the week will start to see a substantial warming trend as temperatures climb well into the 80s to near 90. In addition, humidity values will be on the rise and will help to push the heat index well into the middle and upper 90s by Friday.
The increasing humidity will also give rise to a few pop up showers and storms starting on Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks to see more heat, humidity and a few afternoon and evening storms both Saturday and Sunday.
