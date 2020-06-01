FIRST ALERT: Comfortable day on tap, humidity returns midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a cooler start to the day with temperatures greeting you in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. That jacket might be needed for a few of you this morning, especially in the Pee Dee where the 50s are common. As you prepare for the day, you’ll notice the air feels much more comfortable when you walk out the door today.
That’s the main story for today. Comfortable weather with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Look for mostly sunny skies and low humidity to start the work week. If there is a day you want to get out and about, it’s this one.
Unfortunately, our humidity will not be like this all week. We will quickly see the return of humidity by Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and the lower 90s for the Pee Dee. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 90s for many toward the end of the week with a feeling of summer more and more likely here for the first week of June.
As temperatures and humidity increase, our rain chances will begin to slowly increase as well. Models are keeping a good understanding on our next system which would arrive on Friday. A quick-hitting disturbance looks to slide right along the coast, bringing a little bit more cloud cover and rain chances at 40% on Friday. If this trend continues, expect those chances to increase as we get closer to Friday.
The weekend looks okay for now. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s with humidity continuing and a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Right now, Friday is the best rain chance of the week.
