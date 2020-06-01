Firefighters warn about dangers of digging holes on the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Don’t dig that hole on the beach!
That’s the warning firefighters with Midway Fire Rescue are trying to get across as residents and visitors head to the beach as the weather gets warmer.
“Over the past few years there have been incidents where holes that have been dug in the sand have suddenly collapsed on the people inside,” Midway Fire Rescue posted to its Facebook page. “These accidents have proven to be dangerous and even fatal.”
Firefighters said that once a hole in the sand gets more than a few feet deep, the walls of the hole can easily cave in on those who are inside.
There is also the possibility that those who are walking or running up and down the beach can be injured if they fall into a hole, first responders said.
“Don’t let a hole that you have dug cause a twisted ankle or worse!” the post states.
Holes can also make it difficult for emergency response vehicles to get to their destination “both quickly and safely,” according to firefighters.
Lastly, they warn that holes can trap large and small turtles who are on the beach.
