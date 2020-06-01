Darlington clerk of court fired for making ‘disparaging comments’ about George Floyd demonstrators

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The clerk of court for the city of Darlington has been fired after allegedly making disparaging comments on social media in the wake nationwide protests and riots surrounding the death of George Floyd.
The employee, who was not named in a press release issued by the city Monday, “posted disparaging comments regarding the Nashville riots on a personal Facebook page" over the weekend.
After the city became aware of the post, the employee removed it and was subsequently relieved of her duties.
City officials noted that while they respect the employee’s First Amendment rights, advocating violence against others “is like yelling fire in a crowded theater.”
“We apologize to anyone offended by these statements as they do not represent the City of Darlington, its values, or its mission. The City of Darlington does not condone violence or racism. Period,” the release stated.
