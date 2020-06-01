Myrtle Beach police make at least 23 arrests during protests, online records show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Online records show at least 23 people were arrested by Myrtle Beach police Sunday as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.
Dozens of people gathered outside the Ted E. Collins Law Enforcement Center at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street, many chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Stand with us.”
On Sunday afternoon, the city declared a state of civil emergency after threats of violence related to the protests were made, officials said.
According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, at least seven people were booked into jail during the protests and charged with disorderly conduct pertaining to obscene language:
- David Ariail, 20.
- Kaishea Galigher, 20.
- Noah Spadone, 20.
- Janiya Riley, 19.
- Marissa Simons, 26.
- Jenaysia Crane, 26.
- Alexander Sullivan, 19.
In addition, a curfew was also put in place from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune issued a statement late Sunday night on curfew compliance:
“For the most part people complied right away with the curfew. Our entire police department and the other law enforcement agencies who are here assisting all did an incredible job.”
About 40 minutes after the curfew went into place, police started pushing the crowds back down Mr. Joe White Avenue, away from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They were heard over a loudspeaker asking the crowds to disperse or they would be arrested.
According to online records from Myrtle Beach police, at least 16 people were charged with curfew violation:
- Patrick Shelley, 22.
- Zachariah McCray, 25.
- Trayasia Singleton, 23.
- Shakira Brockington, 35.
- Patrice Gantt, 37.
- Elijh Wortham, 20.
- Andrew Stewart, 33.
- Misty Hall, 45.
- William Donahue, 36.
- Josiah Ivey, 21.
- Christopher Hall, 20.
- Lamont Baxter, 27.
- Darrell Hall, 22.
- Akira Skipper, 29.
- Stephen Hitt, 28.
- Curt Miller, 38.
Myrtle Beach police is expected to release more information on the arrests Monday.
