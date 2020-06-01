ALERT: Portuguese Man O’ War swarms possible along Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement Monday about Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish along the Grand Strand.
According to a social media post from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, swarms of Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish are possible along the beaches.
Last week, several WMBF viewers said they saw Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish washed onshore at the Myrtle Beach State Park.
Blue buttons had also been spotted along the Grand Strand.
Park rangers said recent storms have churned the ocean to life, bringing in all sorts of sea life.
