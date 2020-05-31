'We pray for peace’: Florence Police Chief responds to George Floyd’s death

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Reaction from state and local leaders as well as law enforcement officials continues to come in over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler released a statement early Sunday morning, saying the department was “appalled by another crime being committed by rogue cops who have, yet again, tarnished the badges of law enforcement across this nation.”
“We pray for peace and for justice to prevail,” Heidler added.
Floyd died in police custody May 25. Video of the incident shows an officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes. That now-former officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The chief’s full statement can be read below:
