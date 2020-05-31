‘There cannot be justice without peace’: Florence mayor responds to George Floyd death

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence mayor Stephen Wukela spoke Sunday on the death of George Floyd that has sparked protests in South Carolina and across the country.
“We cannot have justice without peace,” Wukela said during a press conference. “We can only have justice when our nation learns, as we have here in Florence, that the hard path to justice is through confession, reconciliation and trust.”
Wukela also had a message for those wishing to protest.
“I urge that if there are protests, that they be peaceful," he said. "I’m as angry as everyone else is about the death of George Floyd and those who have occured before it.”
Wukela also said law enforcement is on standby, adding the city has “more than adequate manpower." Still, he said protests to remain peaceful if they occur in the city.
“We don’t have any interest in impairing a person’s right to protest and to speak,” he said.
