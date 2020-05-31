Protesters demonstrate in front of Myrtle Beach Police Department over George Floyd death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Protests over the death of George Floyd took place Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
On Sunday afternoon, dozens gathered outside of the Ted E. Collins Law Enforcement Center at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street to protest.
Many could be heard chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Stand with us.”
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers addressed a group blocking the entrance to the law enforcement center.
“While everyone has the right to assemble peacefully the critical public safety services of the department must continue to operate,” Vest said.
The protest continued down to Plyler Park after Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and several officers marched with the protesters.
Around 4:30 p.m., a number of protesters returned to the law enforcement center, where a number of officers were seen in riot gear.
Those at the protest said some protesters had been arrested by police.
By 5:10 p.m., members of the demonstration could be heard saying police were working to release the protesters if the protest was moved onto the sidewalk and out of the street.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.