‘Peaceful diplomacy works’: Demonstration cancelled after Julian Betton meets with Myrtle Beach leaders, attorney says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A demonstration set for Sunday afternoon with the man at the center of a lawsuit that was recently settled for millions of dollars has been cancelled after a meeting with city leaders.
Jonny McCoy, the attorney for Julian Betton, posted to Facebook Sunday morning that the 1 p.m. demonstration has been cancelled after his client met with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and other leaders.
A photo accompanied the post showing Betton and Bethune holding hands while the man has his hand on his face.
“Peaceful diplomacy works,” McCoy wrote.
McCoy says Betton was shot at 29 times and shot nine times by MBPD officers several years ago and was left paralyzed.
Betton was left paralyzed after being shot nine times by Drug Enforcement officers in 2015 during a raid.
His lawsuit against the city was dismissed earlier this year after a $11.25 million settlement was reached to bring the case to a close.
Sunday’s gathering was meant to be peaceful and allow for people to vocalize their frustrations with the perceived lack of accountability in the case.
McCoy said there are some similarities with the Betton case and that of George Floyd, the man whose death while in the custody of Minnesota police has led to violent protests across the nation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.