Officials: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, deputies searching for suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One person is hurt and two suspects are on the run after a shooting in Florence.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the victim was shot while in their car in the area of Highway 52 near Interstate 95. The suspected gunman then dropped the weapon and ran into a hotel.
Kirby said the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team is in the process of clearing the hotel.
A second suspect ran into a wooded area, and deputies are searching for them. A helicopter is in the air to assist.
The Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were involved in the shooting.
Kirby said the victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
