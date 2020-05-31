Governor McMaster to hold press briefing with law enforcement officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press briefing with law enforcement officials Sunday afternoon.
The briefing will begin at 1 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division Center in West Columbia.
This comes hours after protests turned violent in Charleston and Columbia on Saturday.
WMBF News will stream the press conference here when it begins.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.
