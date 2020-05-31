Former S.C. Secessionist Party founder apologizes, calls for end of flagging events

The Confederate Flag displays have undeniably brought more harm to our community than good, without achieving its intended purpose of educating the public and sharing a message. While there will always be those who justifiably hold their ancestors and their sacrifices in their hearts, the heart and museums are now, in my opinion, the only justifiable places for such sentiments. The pain, fear, anger, and uncertainty that such displays project do nothing to edify and unite our community. While I cannot undo the hurt, grief, fear, and apprehension that the weekly flagging’s at the battery have caused countless passersby, I pray that I can play a part in putting an end to this unnecessary, unproductive legacy. Therefore, on behalf of the people of Charleston, myself, and our city, I call on the discontinuation of the Flagging of the Charleston Battery and I would like to personally apologize from the depths of my heart for the impact The South Carolina Secessionist Party has had on our community, our city, our State, and its people, as well as that being caused by these remnants of the organization today. I pray diligently for the forgiveness of the People, and look forward to opportunities to be more productive in the future.