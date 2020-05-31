FIRST ALERT: A cool and comfortable start to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will begin to settle in as we head into the start of our next work week.
For Monday, we’re expecting temperatures to remain blow average as highs across the Grand Strand warm into the middle 70s and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.
Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue into Tuesday, but our cool down will be brief. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s by Wednesday and will come very close to the 90 degree mark by Thursday. This will mark the return of humidity as well as we head into the end of our next work week.
Overall, much of this next week looks mostly dry. Rain chances will pick back up as we look ahead towards the end of next week and into the week.
