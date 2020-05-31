MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FIRST ALERT: A brief break from the humidity arrives
Our unsettled weather pattern is coming to an end along with this long stretch of heat and humidity. If you're looking for that cool down, look no further than the start of the upcoming week.
Highs today will still be warm with the muggy meter high along the beaches. It will feel more comfortable in the Pee Dee as that cold front has already moved through the area. Look for highs inland to be very close to the beaches today. We all top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. A stray shower/storm will remain in the forecast for the beaches as higher dewpoints still hug the beaches today.
Drier and cooler weather will arrive for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s along the beaches and the upper 70s to lower 80s inland. The humidity will be lower and the forecast looks great for any outdoor plans. While the cool down is short-lived, it's still a cool down.
Increasing heat and humidity return by the middle and end of the week. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s along the beaches by the end of the week and into the weekend. The 90s will become common in the Pee Dee with partly cloudy skies. Look for our rain chances to return with a few afternoon showers and storms Friday and Saturday due to the afternoon heating and high moisture values.
For now, enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather.
