DHEC reports over 7 new COVID-19 deaths, over 300 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update on coronavirus cases across the state Sunday.
DHEC said it confirmed 312 new cases of the virus, along with seven additional deaths.
It brings the total number of cases statewide to 11,861, while the death toll stands at 494.
The agency said all seven deaths were elderly patients, including one from Darlington County and another from Marlboro County.
The other five were from Anderson, Chester, Colleton, Hampton and York counties, respectively.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3), York (7)
DHEC also said an additional 154 cases were updated from suspected to confirmed within the past 24 hours.
Below is the corrected county breakdown for May 30:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2) Beaufort (16), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (3), Charleston (22), Cherokee (2), Chester (18), Chesterfield (13), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (69), Greenwood (7), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (38), Marlboro (12), McCormick (1), Newberry (7), Orangeburg (14), Pickens (12), Richland (30), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (13), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (14)
