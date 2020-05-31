Charleston Police begin making arrests at Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have begun arresting protesters at Marion Square in downtown Charleston after warning them arrests would begin.
The arrests began shortly after police first gave a two-minute and then a one-minute warning that arrests would begin. Police began at the Meeting Street side of the square. Police say they have made seven arrests at the time of their first release.
Police have said protesters are illegally gathering on the square.
City of Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said the protesters did not have a permit to assemble on the square, making their gathering illegal. Police ordered them to disperse and when protesters did not do so, police began arresting them for disorderly conduct.
Protesters said they were protesting peacefully, unlike those who rioted in downtown Charleston Saturday night vandalizing and looting businesses in the city.
It appears around a dozen have been arrested.
Charleston Police have made this release:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
