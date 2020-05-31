Businesses ‘strongly encouraged to close’ during Myrtle Beach curfew

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will declare a curfew Sunday night out of an abundance of caution due to credible threats, according to city officials.
According to Jackie Hatley, the mayor pro-tem, the curfew will run from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
The curfew states that all individuals are required to return to their homes by 6 p.m., and all visitors are required to return to their hotels or other temporary accommodation.
Those who are exempt are: law enforcement officers and firefighters; essential government and public utility personnel; public works personnel; accredited members of the media; individuals engaged in providing shelter for homeless people.
During these hours all businesses in the City of Myrtle Beach are hereby strongly encouraged to close, with the exception of: accredited media outlets; accommodations businesses; businesses offering direct healthcare services; essential government, military and public utility personnel; and agencies engaged in providing shelter for homeless individuals, the order states.
The full order can be read below:
The announcement comes after the city declared a state of civil emergency after threats of violence relating to protests over the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Brenda Bethune signed the order Sunday afternoon, which is in effect until further notice. Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the department received information of a "credible threat directed at the police department and are preparing accordingly.”
Crews were seen putting up metal sheeting at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center shortly before the order was issued.
