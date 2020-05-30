Tidelands Health and DHEC host free coronavirus testing event at Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County’s first big coronavirus testing site saw plenty of people stopping by in Myrtle Beach.
Saturday’s event was a collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Tidelands Health.
Over 100 tests were given each hour Saturday until they hit 1,000 tests performed just around 2 p.m.
DHEC and the Governor’s office has put out a goal of testing 2% of all South Carolinians in May and June, totaling around 110,000 people.
Tidelands Health also said it wants to make testing more accessible. Appointments and pre-screenings were not required to be tested Saturday.
Dr. Sean Nyguen from Tidelands Health said it’s important to continue testing and social distancing.
“It’s still important to continue to social distancing and being aware of your surroundings. We have a responsibility to the community. Even if you’re not symptomatic, really just adhere to the CDC guidelines,” he said.
Many people who came to get tested today said they did not feel sick.
“Well because it’s free first of all, and we’re grateful that it is. And you just never know. We could be asymptomatic,” said Camille August, who was one of many tested.
Kathleen Darcy also got tested, said she felt it was the right thing to do.
“For safety. It’s absolutely for our safety and everyone else’s safety,” she said.
They both say they wanted to get tested for some peace of mind.
“I mean I’m still gonna wear my mask and everything, absolutely but, it would give us peace of mind," Darcy said.
Gayle Resetar, Chief Operating Officer at Tidelands Health, said the hospital is still encouraging people just like Darcy and August to get tested.
“It’s really important that we continue to test a lot of people especially as we open up the economy,” Resetar said.
The testing site did not administer antibody tests Saturday, which are supposed to show if someone had been previously exposed to the virus and had recovered. They were only testing to see if people we’re currently positive for the virus now.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.