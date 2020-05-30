Spirit Airlines resuming service at MYR in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spirit Airlines announced Saturday it will begin resuming service to Myrtle Beach International Airport starting in June.
The airline said it was limited to nonstop flights to Atlantic City through the month of May. That service will continue, in addition to the new destinations on the schedule:
Service being added in June
- Baltimore/Washington (BWI)
- Boston (BOS)
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
- Cleveland (CLE)
- Detroit (DTW)
- Hartford (BDL)
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
- Latrobe (LBE)
- Newark (EWR)
- New York LaGuardia (LGA)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- Pittsburgh (PIT)
- Plattsburgh (PBG)
Service being added in July
- Charleston, W. Va. (CRW)
- Niagara Falls (IAG)
In April, Spirit canceled all flights coming in and out of Myrtle Beach due to the coronavirus pandemic.
