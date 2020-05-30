Robeson County man wanted for burglary, kidnapping

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County authorities are searching for man connected to an early morning robbery.
Paul Locklear Jr., is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that happened on the 2500 block of Locklear Road Saturday morning.
Victims told deputies the suspect allegedly into the home with a firearm and shot into the floor before striking a female victim with the gun. The suspect also allegedly tried to force a female victim to leave with him.
Locklear is wanted on several charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on Locklear’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
