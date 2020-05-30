Myrtle Beach Police Chief responds to death of George Floyd

Police officers are sworn to be protectors, guardians of the cities, counties or states we serve. We undertake our responsibilities with the knowledge that officers serve our communities best when we all work together. It is with the support of our community that we, as law enforcement officers, uphold the law fairly, justly, professionally, and with accountability for ourselves and our fellow officers. Accountability to each other and to our community is the foundation of trust, and it is the responsibility of every officer to uphold and maintain that trust. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to serve with the professionalism our community deserves and has come to expect.