Myrtle Beach Police Chief responds to death of George Floyd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As protests across the country continue over the death of George Floyd, reactions from state and local officials continue to come in.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to address the situation, saying accountability and community outreach are more important than ever right now.
“It is with the support of our community that we, as law enforcement officers, uphold the law fairly, justly, professionally, and with accountability for ourselves and our fellow officers,” Prock said.
"Today I want to address our community on behalf of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. We share in the anger many in our community and across the country are feeling about the death of George Floyd.
Police officers are sworn to be protectors, guardians of the cities, counties or states we serve. We undertake our responsibilities with the knowledge that officers serve our communities best when we all work together. It is with the support of our community that we, as law enforcement officers, uphold the law fairly, justly, professionally, and with accountability for ourselves and our fellow officers. Accountability to each other and to our community is the foundation of trust, and it is the responsibility of every officer to uphold and maintain that trust. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to serve with the professionalism our community deserves and has come to expect.
Chief Amy Prock"
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also commented on the situation Friday, tweeting that citizens are “well within their right to publicly and peacefully express anger“ over Floyd’s death.
